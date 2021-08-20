Belgium: Eleven extends Serie A rights

Eleven will continue to bring Serie A exclusively to fans in Belgium until 2023/24, following the completion of a new three-year deal. The agreement was brokered by Infront, Serie A’s exclusive international media rights partner.

Eleven Belgium has been the home of Serie A since the platform’s launch in 2015 – bringing audiences comprehensive coverage of Italy’s top league football league across its linear and digital channels.

Guillaume Collard, Eleven Belgium & Luxembourg Managing Director and Eleven Group Chief Rights Acquisitions Officer, said: “The Eleven Group has a long history of collaboration with Serie A and this deal further strengthens our partnership. Serie A is one of the strongest competitions in Europe and the fact there is an important Belgian dimension to the league makes it even more attractive to our audience. We’re delighted to continue to be bringing the best of Italian football to fans for another three seasons.”