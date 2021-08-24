Turkey: beIN Sports acquires Premier League rights

beIN Media Group and The Premier League have agreed a new three year deal in Turkey for the broadcast of the football league on beIN Sports Turkey from next season. Turkish fans will have access to all Premier League matches live and exclusively on beIN Sports Turkey, together with weekly clips, highlights and shows each week. The deal covers the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Outside of Turkey, beIN Sports continues to be one of The Premier League’s biggest overseas partners, particularly in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). In December 2020, beIN announced it had renewed its deal to exclusively broadcast The Premier League across the 24 countries in the MENA region until 2025.

Rashed Al-Marri, Executive Vice President of Sports at beIN Sports Turkey, said “This landmark deal continues our significant investment in premium sports for our valued subscribers all across Turkey. We are proud to be The Premier League’s partner in Turkey until 2025, and also in other markets worldwide. The Premier League is undoubtedly one of the greatest leagues in the world, and perfectly complements our already incredible football portfolio including the Turkish Super Lig, Turkish 1 League, Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2, EFL Championship, EFL League One and much more. We are delighted to continue our trusted relationship with The Premier League as a Group until 2025.”



Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer at The Premier League said “The Premier League is delighted to grow our outstanding partnership with beIN Media Group through the addition of Turkey to our longstanding collaboration. beIN has consistently delivered excellent sports coverage and Premier League fans can look forward to watching every match live on beIN Sports’ channels.”