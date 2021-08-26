CNN ending Freesat, BT, Virgin carriage

CNN International has confirmed that it will cease broadcasting on the Freesat, BT TV and Virgin Media platforms from September 1st.

The news channel will continue to air on Sky, and via its own live stream offering.

The company confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “As of 1 September, CNN International will be available to UK viewers via a livestream at CNN.com as well as on Sky TV (Channel 506).”

Next year, CNN International will roll out its CNN+ subscription service.

