Game Show Network on Redbox

Redbox has signed a content agreement with Game Show Network to bring its game shows and movie channels to its free live TV streaming service in the US.

Viewers will be able to stream classic movies from the 70s, 80s, and popular westerns and non-stop game show action featuring a mix of classic shows to brand-new series. The channels can be accessed through Redbox’s streaming app, which is available on a variety of devices, including Roku, Vizio, Samsung, iOS, and Android.

The new channels have a range of entertainment choices for viewers; Game Show Central features new classic game shows, including Idiotest, Catch 21, Baggage, and fan-favorite America Says. Cinevault 80s will have movies titles like Murphy’s Romance starring Sally Field, Cinevault 70s offers The Deep starring Jacqueline Bisset and Nick Nolte, and Cinevault Westerns has the best shootouts at high noon with Mackenna’s Gold starring Gregory Peck, Omar Sharif, and Telly Savalas, and They Came to Codura starring Gary Cooper and Rita Hayworth.

“Both the Cinevault and Game Show Central channels have fantastic content, which we know will be popular with our viewers, and we’re thrilled we can partner with Game Show Network to bring them to the Free Live TV Service,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “These four entertainment channels will bring hours of fun for the whole family.”

Wil Rosser, senior vice president, distribution marketing, added: “We are thrilled Redbox recognises the value our top-performing Game Show Central and Cinevault channels have to offer and that we are able to provide their viewers the kind of game show and movie content generations can enjoy together. “