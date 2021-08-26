Netflix announces inaugural TUDUM event

Netflix has announced its first TUDUM event, an online global fan event that will deliver previews and teasers of future TV and movie titles coming to the platform.

In a press statement, the streaming service explained: “On September 25th, our biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks. It’s our first ever global TUDUM event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honour Netflix fans from across the globe.”

The virtual livestream event begins at 4pm (GMT) and will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch.

Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour TUDUM event — including some of the most popular returning shows on Netflix including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films suc as Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more.

The name ‘TUDUM’ is inspired by the beat the viewer hears when a show or movie on Netflix begins.