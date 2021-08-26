Portugal: SVoD platforms to pay 1% annual tax

Streaming services in Portugal such as Netflix, HBO Portugal, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video will have to pay an annual tax of 1 per cent on “relevant income” by April 30th every year, for the previous year.

If it is not possible to ascertain the ‘relevant income’ of these platforms, the annual fee will be €1 million. The tax will be paid to the Cinema and Audiovisual Institute (ICA).

This obligation is contained in a decree-law published this week in the Diário da República (Official Gazette) after its approval in October 2020 by Parliament.

Streaming platforms will also have to invest at least 4 per cent of their income, or at least €4 million, in movies, TV series and documentaries in the Portuguese language, a measure that will apply from 2022.

The decree-law also increases the obligation for public broadcaster RTP to invest in locally produced audio-visual content, from 8 per cent to 10 per cent of annual revenues.