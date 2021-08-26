Rotten Tomatoes OTT on Samsung TV Plus

Rotten Tomatoes, the TV and movie review aggrebation website, has continued the expansion of its Rotten Tomatoes OTT channel, by launching on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported video service.

The Rotten Tomatoes Channel features 24/7 linear programming, over a dozen originally produced shows and nearly 200 hours of premium long and short-form video content — all celebrating fans’ love of entertainment and helping them find what to watch. Debuting on the channel are four new shows titled Behind the Movie, Trailer Trivia, Year in Review and Binge Battle.

“The expansion of The Rotten Tomatoes Channel to Samsung devices is an important step to reaching as many entertainment fans as possible and connecting them to movies, TV and streaming they’ll love,” said Sandro Corsaro, Rotten Tomatoes SVP & Chief Creative Officer. “We’re excited to be working with Samsung and serving their loyal customers with high quality entertainment recommendations and tools that only Rotten Tomatoes can deliver.”

The launch of The Rotten Tomatoes Channel on Samsung TV Plus comes on the heels of its debut earlier this year on The Roku Channel, Peacock, Xumo TV and other vMPDs. Most recently, clips from The Rotten Tomatoes Channel started airing on Reach TV, a live streaming network available on more than 2500 screens in airport bars, restaurants, lounges, departure gates and concourses across the US and Canada.

The Rotten Tomatoes Channel combines the brand recognition of Rotten Tomatoes with an extensive library of videos from new movies, TV, and streaming content, as well as nostalgic and beloved favorites. Each week, viewers are treated to originally produced shows, featuring breaking entertainment news; fun and fresh takes on beloved movie and TV scenes; the latest and buzziest trailers; captivating conversations, games and recommendations on what to watch! Featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment, the channel includes interviews with the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Emma Stone, Vin Diesel, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Don Cheadle, Emily Blunt, John Cena and more.