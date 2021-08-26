UK seeks ‘post Brexit’ data deals

Britain is pursuing data partnerships with countries including the US, Australia, South Korea ‘and other fast-growing markets’ to boost trade after Brexit.

‘Data adequacy partnerships’ mean organisations would not have to implement costly compliance measures to share personal data internationally when doing business, the UK’s DCMS said, reports Reuters.

Exiting the European Union’s GDPR regs at the end of 2020, gives the government the powers to strike trade agreements with other nations around the world. “It means reforming our own data laws so that they’re based on common sense, not box-ticking,” said DCMS Secretary Oliver Dowden. “And it means having the leadership in place at the Information Commissioner’s Office to pursue a new era of data-driven growth and innovation.”

New Zealand Privacy Commissioner, John Edwards, has been named as the government’s preferred candidate to be the UK’s next Information Commissioner.