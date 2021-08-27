Apple amends app pay rules

Apple app developers will now be able to email customers and tell them how to avoid Apple’s payment systems.

The current rules ban app makers from mentioning that there are ways to pay that avoid Apple’s 30 per cent cut, even through email outside the store. But as part of a $100 million legal settlement with developers, the tech giant is changing its policy.

Apple said the change was a “clarification” and part of its “efforts to evolve the App Store”.

The terms are still subject to judicial approval. Once active, developers will be able to use email addresses gathered from their App Store customers to c0ntact them about ways to pay outside of Apple’s system.