fuboTV integrates free-to-play games, FanView

fuboTV, the sports-first, US TV streaming platform, will take its integrated predictive, free-to-play games and FanView live stats feature out of beta just in time for the September window of the South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches (CONMEBOL). fuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to CONMEBOL through March 2022.

Starting September 2nd, fuboTV subscribers can seamlessly stream CONMEBOL matches, use FanView to monitor stats and scores next to and under a reduced-size video player and play free predictive games – all on one screen, using their remote control and without having to open another app. Both free games and FanView can be toggled on or off, letting consumers choose their live experience.

fuboTV tested both features during the CONMEBOL match window in June. The company will add two new features for the September 2nd launch – users will be able to see where they place on a leaderboard for each game. They can also subscribe to notifications for latest updates.

Players who engage with CONMEBOL matches in September will earn points for every question answered correctly on every match day. Players compete to earn the most points and win the $1,000 prize, subject to applicable rules.

Predictive, free-to-play games will be available on Android mobile, iOS mobile, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku and the web; FanView will be available on Android TV, Fire TV, LG TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One’s family of devices and the web. fuboTV expects to roll out both features on additional devices.

“fuboTV’s vision to define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television takes a major step forward with our launch of free games and FanView,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “We believe this will mark the first time any company has integrated live streaming television, free games and live stats within the same platform, on the big screen. With free games and our upcoming Fubo Sportsbook real-money wagering app, we intend to deliver a truly interactive streaming experience, one that we expect will improve engagement and retention to fuboTV while also driving advertising revenue.”

“With this launch, consumers will never have to leave fuboTV to interact with their favorite live sports,” said Mike Berkley, chief product officer, fuboTV. “Our beta test in June gave us the opportunity to introduce free games and FanView to a cohort of users, gather data on usability and optimise ahead of September’s launch. We’re really excited with what we will bring to market and can’t wait for more consumers to experience live television as a truly active and immersive experience.”