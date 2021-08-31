Release: Arabsat chooses AXESS for C-Band services

AXESS Networks (AXESS) a global provider of encompassing connectivity solutions via satellite has been chosen by ARAB Satellite Communications Organization (ARABSAT) to provide connectivity and teleport services on Appendix 30B C-Band space segment on-board its ARABSAT-5A Satellite at an orbital location of 30.5°E with coverage footprint across Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

AXESS global infrastructure is recognized by the WTA (World Teleport Association) and TIER-3 certified. Together with Arabsat, AXESS is establishing a state-of-the-art Appendix C-Band Network consisting of an antenna system equipped with latest technology. Arabsat-5A earth station is directly connected to the teleport distribution matrix allowing direct access to broad range of technology platforms covering most common use cases scenarios ranging from dedicated broadband SCPC solutions up to complex MF-TDMA and Mx-DMA HUB based network platforms. This multifaceted configuration is ideally suited for large trunk links of MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) and ISPs (Internet Service Providers). In addition, the new service will provide the ideal solution for multi-site networks with significant connectivity and data requirements. With its technical and commercial economic feasibility, it competes against terrestrial fibre connectivity by meeting the highest SLA requirements.

Khalid Balkheyour, President and CEO of Arabsat states, “AXESS Networks has been our first choice for the service, and we are proud to further strengthen our long-trusted partnership. With their excellent infrastructure and operational experience in delivering services to the region, AXESS Networks will not only fulfill, but exceed our expectations in delivering encompassing managed connectivity networks”.

“We are proud to further extent our long standing and close collaboration with Arabsat. The service complements our existing networks over the African and Middle East region and offers attractive interference-free C-Band services for a variety of applications and all our customer verticals”, adds Guido Neumann, President of AXESS EMEA and Chief Development Officer of AXESS Networks.

C-Band services have a long success history in satellite communications. It has many benefits over other commonly used frequency bands such as continental-wide coverage zones or low susceptibility to rain fade. In the past years, bigger parts of this frequency range are being assigned for 5G services. This process requires rigorous coordination process for special C-band protection zones application which can vary from country to country. In addition to the issue with upcoming 5G deployments, standard and extended C-Bands are also exposed to interferences from increasingly deployments of fixed wireless broadband systems, radars, and aircraft altimeters. In case of Arabsat Appendix 30B frequency range assignment most of the issues get eliminated automatically. Appendix 30B is limited to the upper spectrum frequency range of 4,5 – 4,8MHz. This range neither overlaps with 5G allocations nor it is exposed to interferences from other wireless terrestrial systems. As a result, Appendix 30B standard successfully combines all benefits of standard and extended C-Band with reliable interference-free operations in any areas.