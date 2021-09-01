HBO: 45-day Asia SVoD window for Warner titles

New blockbuster movies from Warner Bros such as The Suicide Squad will soon be available to stream on HBO GO as early as 45 days after their in-market theatrical premiere in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The first movies out of the blocks are The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – available now in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia – followed by Space Jam: A New Legacy on September 3rd in Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, and October 17th in Thailand. The launch date for Indonesia will be confirmed shortly. In The Heights will premiere on September 16th in all markets except Vietnam.

“This new windowing strategy is great news for fans that haven’t been able to catch our movies in cinemas,” declared Amit Malhotra, Managing Director for HBO Max / HBO GO in Southeast Asia and India. “With the addition of the latest Warner Bros. movie slate, HBO GO continues its reputation as the region’s exclusive streaming home for the very biggest and best from the world of entertainment.”

Other new titles from Warner Bros. Pictures launching in 2021 include Reminiscence, Dune, Malignant, Cry Macho, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard and The Matrix: Resurrections.