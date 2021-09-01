Spain: Messi draws record audience for Ligue 1 game

Kosmos and Enjoy Television acquired the rights to Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in order to sublicence them to a TV channel or streaming service.

The coverage started this past weekend with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) taking on Remis, a game with particular interest as it saw Lionel Messi’s first appearance in a league other than La Liga. The newly signed player made his PSG debut in the 66th minute, coming on for Neymar, with his team already ahead 2-0, which proved to be the final score.

In order to reach new Spanish viewers, the game was broadcast on two different platforms; Telecinco and Twitch. This is the first time in Spain that the same content has been broadcast live on two different platforms simultaneously.



The popular caster Ibai Llanos streamed the match on his Twitch channel reaching an average of 343.000 spectators and more than 2 million unique Spanish viewers. Meanwhile, Spanish TV channel Telecinco reached 2.214.000 on average and a share of 18.6 per cent. The total audience was 6.734.000, making it the most-watched French football game in Spain ever.