DAZN raises UK subscription price

DAZN, the sports OTT platform, is raising its monthly subscription fee for new and existing customers in the UK and Republic of Ireland.
Following DAZN’s acquisition of the rights to the UEFA Women’s Champions League and new boxing events, the introductory offer of £1.99 UK / €1.99 per month has now been raised to £7.99 / €7.99.
Existing UK & Ireland subscribers will be moved to the new subscription price following a migration period from September 30th, completed by November 6th.
DAZN notes that the new price covers 32+ Fight Nights annually, including 16 Matchroom fights (subject to availability) and other original boxing content, and 61 Women’s Champions League games between now and 2023 (subject to availability).
There’s also a growing line-up of original programming including titles such as Ronaldo: El Presidente, La Guerra Civil, Canelo: The Greatest Athlete You’ve Never Seen, Club Ibiza, as well as more to be announced.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login