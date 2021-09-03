Data: Streaming viewing in Europe up 19% in Q2
September 3, 2021
Streaming TV data for Europe that shows the pandemic has spurred a tipping point in streaming with no signs of slowing down, as well as which devices are dominating the market.
Conviva’s Q2 2021 State of Streaming: Europe report shows that streaming viewing time in Europe was up 19 per cent overall in Q2, despite slight decreases for southern and eastern Europe, each down 1 per cent year over year. The broader region’s increase can be attributed to northern Europe, up 23 per cent, and western Europe which led in growth, up 32 per cent.
Additional key findings from the report:
- While other big screens enjoyed increases in Europe, with smart TVs up 29 per cent and connected TV devices up 19 per cent, gaming consoles decreased 11 per cent in the region.
- While 16 per cent of ads are missed opportunities as they went unfilled or failed to play as expected, this number has decreased significantly, down 37 per cent from the previous quarter.
- The streaming show with the most cross-platform engagements on social media in Q2 was the longrunning Grey’s Anatomy which edged out Netflix’s Spanish-language drama Elite in the number two spot
- European football leagues showed tremendous quarter-over-quarter growth up 68 per cent in engagements despite only increasing videos by 2 per cent and posts by 20 per cent.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login