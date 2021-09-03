Data: Streaming viewing in Europe up 19% in Q2

Streaming TV data for Europe that shows the pandemic has spurred a tipping point in streaming with no signs of slowing down, as well as which devices are dominating the market.

Conviva’s Q2 2021 State of Streaming: Europe report shows that streaming viewing time in Europe was up 19 per cent overall in Q2, despite slight decreases for southern and eastern Europe, each down 1 per cent year over year. The broader region’s increase can be attributed to northern Europe, up 23 per cent, and western Europe which led in growth, up 32 per cent.

Additional key findings from the report: