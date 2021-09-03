Intelsat: Judge allows Creditors vote on Exit Plan

September 3, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

The major Omnibus hearing on September 1st of Intelsat’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reconstruction ended with Judge Keith Phillips approving Intelsat’s disclosure statement pending the company’s organising of a vote from creditors for Intelsat’s bankruptcy Amended Exit Plan.

According to the company some 80 per cent of Intelsat’s $15 billion of creditors holding its debt obligations are in favour of the proposed financial settlement. However, this excludes the holders of the company’s convertible notes. The proposal can now be put to a formal vote.

If the financial restructuring is eventually approved, Intelsat will see its debt cut by more than half.

The judge declined to give a ruling on SES’s request for a full trial over its $1.8 billion claim and has “taken his decision under advisement”.

Sources suggest a decision will emerge shortly.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Intelsat bankruptcy exit plan adjourned
  2. Intelsat reaches debt agreement
  3. Intelsat’s Chapter 11 exit plan falters
  4. Intelsat’s Chapter 11 exit delayed?
  5. Judge says “no” to Intelsat stockholders

More Blogs:

  1. Intelsat: “Widespread but fragile consensus” achieved
  2. SES accuses Intelsat of "siphoning billions”
  3. US Trustee objects Intelsat bankruptcy model
  4. SES demands trial on its Intelsat $1.8bn claim
  5. Intelsat bankruptcy exit at risk
  6. Virgin Orbit wants its own satellite constellation
  7. Virgin Orbit uses SPAC to enter NASDAQ
  8. SpaceX carries out 2219 collision avoidance moves
  9. Mega-constellations: Merger discussions underway?

You must be logged in to post a comment Login