Locast suspends operations

Following the adverse court ruling that US TV station streamer Locast could not rely on the premise that because it was a non-profit company it did not have to ask permission from broadcast stations or pay them to retransmit their signals online, the service has suspended all operations.

The owners of the major broadcast networks in the US – namely ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox – had sued Locast in 2019, saying the service violated their copyrights, and demanded the service be shut down. While Locast is free to use, viewers who didn’t pay $5 a month would get an ad every 15 minutes asking for a donation.



“As a non-profit, Locast was designed from the very beginning to operate in accordance with the strict letter of the law, but in response to the court’s recent rulings, with which we respectfully disagree, we are hereby suspending operations, effective immediately,” it said in a brief statement.