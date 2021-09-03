Netherlands: FilmBox launches on Delta, Caiway

SPI International has announced the launch of FilmBox with the Dutch telecommunications provider Delta Fiber. Caiway subscribers in the Netherlands can now access FilmBox at channel 22 and Delta subscribers at channel 34 in the regular channel packages.

“We are excited to provide our viewers in the Netherlands with our curated selection of movies and series on FilmBox and proud to add Delta Fiber as the second leading operator to our list of distributors – having launched on Canal Digitaal already,” commented Jeroen Bergman, General Manager, Film1 and FilmBox Netherlands.

FilmBox delivers a slate of Hollywood movies and popular series to over 30 million households globally.

SPI International has been active in the Dutch pay-tv market with their thematic brands, and more recently with the premium movie services brand Film1, which operates four linear channels and on-demand services in the region. Delta Fiber brands currently carry all four Film1 channels and Film1 VoD content.