Poland: NENT, Play sign Viaplay distribution partnership

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) and Polish mobile operator Play have agreed a multi-year distribution deal that makes NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service broadly available to Play’s millions of post-paid subscribers.

Viaplay offers viewers in Poland a unique combination of Viaplay Originals, international films and series, kids content and premium live sports such as Bundesliga football, with Premier League and Formula 1 to be added in the coming years.

New and renewing subscribers to the Play Now TV service will now receive access to Viaplay. Current customers will have free Viaplay access until the end of January 2022, and will then be able to add a Viaplay subscription to their package. In addition, customers who currently have a mobile or mobile broadband subscription from Play can choose to access Viaplay for a free trial period.

In total, Play currently has around 15 million pre- and post-paid mobile customers in Poland and 800 points of sale across the country.

Kim Poder, NENT Group Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “Viaplay’s launch in Poland has been very successful, with significant interest both from viewers and partners. We are continually increasing our content offering, including the premiere of the hugely popular show Fort Boyard and UEFA Europa League football with Legia Warsaw this month, making the service even more attractive. It’s very exciting that customers of Play, Poland’s leading mobile operator, can now experience Viaplay for themselves.”

Mikkel Noesgaard, Play Chief Marketing Officer, added: “At Play we are constantly developing our offer with customers’ needs in mind. We are proud to be the first mobile operator in Poland to provide our customers with access to Viaplay, the latest video service on the Polish market, through a very attractive offer. Thanks to the cooperation with Viaplay our customers will be able to enjoy access to home entertainment at the best price.”

Viaplay is available in Poland through third-party partnerships and direct subscriptions at a price at PLN 34 per month (€7.54), and is supported by devices and platforms including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, Philips and TCL smart TVs; iOS and Android smartphones and tablets; Chromecast and Apple TV; PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One; and PC and Mac.

In the Nordic and Baltic regions, NENT Group has distribution partnerships with operators and service providers such as Allente, Boxer, Stofa, Waoo and YouSee (Denmark); Elisa (Estonia); Allente, DNA, Elisa and Telia (Finland); Tet (Latvia); Allente, Altibox, Get, NextGenTel, RiksTV and Telenor (Norway); and A3, Allente, Bahnhof, Com Hem, Connext TV, Junet, Kalejdo, Mediateknik, Ownit, Sappa, Serverado, Telia and Universal Telecom (Sweden).