Amazon-branded 4K TV sets?

Amazon is rumoured to be launching its first officially branded 4K TVs in the US as early as October of this year.

The online giant has dabbled in this area before, launching an Amazon Basics branded TV in India as well as partnering with manufacturers like JVC to release televisions powered by its Fire TV software. However, this release would be the first high-end TV that will feature the Amazon branding on it.

Amazon is reported to have has teamed up with TCL to manufacture the TVs, which will be available in models ranging from 55 inch to 75 inch.