Starlink data transfers “the speed of light”

Elon Musk has said his Starlink broadband by satellite service will operate its data-transfer of customer’s material at “the speed of light”.

Musk’s comments refer to the use of laser transmitters on board the ‘next generation’ of satellites. Early satellites already in space, about 1700 of them, will depend on non-laser ground-based gateway links to connect and transfer messages and content with each other, according to GizmoChina.

Musk has applied to the FCC for permission to slightly modify the orbits of around 30,000 planned satellites to boost coverage and operational efficiencies – and to launch them in batches of up to 400 on board his Starship rockets.