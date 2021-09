Vodafone’s Vicente named CEO of Ericsson Iberia

The former General Director at Vodafone Spain, Andrés Vicente, has been named as new president and CEO of Ericsson Iberia, including Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Gibraltar.

Vicente will replace Javier García Gomez in the position with the aim of strengthening the company in view of the 5G deployments in the Iberian market.

Vicente has 25 years of experience in the telco market, most recently being at the helm of Vodafone Spain as General Director.