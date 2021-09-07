Deltatre appoints Discovery’s Mistry

Deltatre, a global player in fan-first experiences, has hired Bhavisha Mistry as its new Senior Vice President of Product, Video Experiences.

Mistry will be based in London and report to Gilles Mas, President of Video Experiences. She will be responsible for the development of Deltatre’s end-to-end OTT product offerings, working closely with third-party technology suppliers, and evolving the company’s approach to creating and running the next generation of complex streaming platforms, across live and on-demand sport and entertainment.

Prior to joining Deltatre, Mistry held the role of Product Director at Discovery. During her time there, she led the international expansion roadmaps for ‘Dplay’, and launched Discovery+ internationally (excluding the US), and on Sky Q in the UK. Previously, Mistry spent close to eight years at Sky, most recently fulfilling the role of Senior Product Lead. She was heavily involved in the conception of Sky Go, and part of the subsequent launch team, leading on the Android platform.

Mistry said: “It’s an exciting time to join Deltatre, as we continue to develop our client offering, while ensuring we’re delivering products that reflect the very best in fan-engagement and innovation. I’ve always been aware of Deltatre’s reputation for efficient delivery and project management, and I hope to bring my customer facing, data-driven approach to the company.”



Mas added: “Bhavisha has an incredible track record, with experience of converting complex technical concepts into exceptional user experiences for some of the biggest names in the industry. We’re excited to see how our clients‘ fans – who are always foremost in any Deltatre product development – will benefit from Bhavisha’s expertise and drive.”

Deltatre’s clients across its product and services portfolio include Major League Soccer, NFL Game Pass, BritBox and WWE Network.