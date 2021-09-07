Discovery, Tennis Australia extend Open partnership

Discovery Sports has reached an agreement with Tennis Australia to broadcast the Australian Open live and exclusively on a pan-European basis through to 2031.

The long-term agreement, commencing in 2022, includes all linear and digital rights and will extend Eurosport’s association with the first Grand Slam on the tennis calendar to more than 25 years having broadcast its first Australian Open in 1995.

As part of the 10-year agreement, Discovery will use its global channels, platforms and brands, including Eurosport and streaming service discovery+ to take the Australian Open to a bigger audience than ever before. In addition, Discovery will collaborate with Tennis Australia on a wide range of lifestyle and entertainment content to tell more of the stories from the tournament and go beyond the sport alone.

Eurosport will also hold exclusive rights to AO lead-up events, including the Adelaide International ATP tournament on a pan-European basis, offering the world’s players vital match practice ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.