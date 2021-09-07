Foxtel launches iQ5 OTT STB

Australian pay-TV operator Foxtel has launched its iQ5 streaming set-top box which it says will make it easier than ever before for customers to experience the best in world-class entertainment, all in one place, streamed live and on demand.

The device features a simple plug and play set-up allowing customers to be streaming up to 50,000 hours of Foxtel content within minutes, with no cable or satellite installation required.

Foxtel iQ5 Key Features

Simple plug and play set-up allowing customers to be streaming Foxtel within minutes with no cable or satellite installation required.

Completely redesigned, smaller set-top box with a brand new ultra-fast chip designed for streaming 4K Ultra High Definition to the big screen.

Features a stacked design with detachable 1TB hard drive to record your favourite shows

iQ software enhancements including greater personalisation and easier navigation with what to watch recommendations based on viewing preferences and history, and because you watched recommendations coming soon.

More streaming apps with music video network Vevo to join Netflix, YouTube, ABC iView and SBS On Demand later in September and the recently-announced addition of Amazon Prime Video launching later in 2021 to iQ3, iQ4 and now iQ5

“The launch of the Foxtel iQ5 is another major step in our evolution as Australia’s most dynamic streaming company,” declared Patrick Delany, Foxtel Group CEO. “The iQ5 is another proof point for Foxtel as the all-in-one place heart of the contemporary Australian home. The iQ5 not only makes it easier for our existing 1.7 million customers to enjoy the best Foxtel has to offer, this streaming iQ opens up Foxtel’s premium experience to another group of Australians who could not access cable or didn’t want satellite.”

“This latest innovation requires no install, so subscribers can simply plug in and start streaming the best Australian and international sport, acclaimed dramas, blockbuster movies along with our selection of 100 live channels.”

“This is the ultimate streaming machine with even more of the best streaming apps with Vevo and the recently announced Amazon Prime Video, to become available on iQ3, iQ4 and iQ5 set top boxes in the coming months. They join the existing suite of apps available on Foxtel including Netflix, YouTube, YouTube Kids, ABC iView and SBS OnDemand.”

“We believe the future of the premium Foxtel brand and the iQ5 together with a wider set of integrated apps confirms our strategy for Foxtel to be the Australian aggregator of the world’s best streaming content,” he concluded.

The new Foxtel iQ5 device will be available to select Foxtel subscribers from early September 2021. The new set-top box will become more widely available later in 2021.