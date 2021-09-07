New La Séptima DTT channel for Spain

A group of entrepreneurs are readying to launch La Séptima, a new DTT channel with national coverage in Spain, along with an OTT platform aimed at Latin American distribution. The channel is scheduled to go live towards the end of the year, or early in 2022.

The project is headed by Marcos de Quinto, former World Executive Vice President of Coca Cola and former deputy in the Spanish Parliament; media businessman Juan Francisco Zambudio; and Felix Revuelta, president of Naturhouse.

The channel, with headquarters in Murcia, east of Spain, and Madrid, will air programming based on entertainment and news programmes claiming “not to have any political bias”.

La Séptima intends to “gather together all defenders of liberal democracies and freedom” regardless of their political preferences, according to a statement from the company. Additionally it “will defend the 1978 Constitution bill, the Parliamentary monarchy, the unity of Spain, the separation of powers and the respect to all institutions”.