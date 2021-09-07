SPI International launches Dizi streaming service

Global media company SPI International has unveiled their new digital streaming service, Dizi, which offers a selection of popular Turkish series as well as the best series, telenovelas and soap operas from all over the world, depending on the demands of the local markets. Dubbed the Home of Good Stories, Dizi combines a linear channel offer with a library of VoD content. Subscribers can access the service via web, mobile devices and Smart TVs. Dizi service also aims to integrate with many platforms and partner operators worldwide.

“The launch of the Dizi streaming service signifies the evolution of the Dizi brand into a fully integrated service that combines linear and on-demand content propositions to bring the best series from Turkey and beyond to all available screens around the globe,” commented Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International. “As a part of SPI’s macro strategy, we offer good movies spanning all genres under one roof via FilmBox’s Home of Good Movies. Now with our Dizi brand, we introduce the Home of Good Stories, where in addition to some of the most sought-after Turkish series, viewers can expect to see top-quality series with powerful storylines from around the world in the future”.

SPI International started their Dizi journey back in 2019 with the launch of their Timeless Drama Channel (TDC), which later on adopted the name Timeless Dizi Channel. The channel, which offers over 600 hours of Turkish series from major producers, quickly rose to success, currently reaching over 8 million households in 50 countries.