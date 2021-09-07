Tele2, Deutsche Telekom sell-off T-Mobile Netherlands

Tele2 and Deutsche Telekom have agreed to sell T-Mobile Netherlands to funds advised by Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus for an enterprise value of €5.1 billion.

They claim the transaction provides an opportunity for Tele2 to realise value from the successful development in T-Mobile Netherlands and to conclude Tele2’s international consolidation. The Tele2 Board of Directors intends to propose an extraordinary dividend of at least SEK 11 per share, pending closing of the transaction and the receiving of cash proceeds.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and consultation with employee representatives.

Tele2 and Deutsche Telekom have entered into an agreement to sell their shares, 25 per cent and 75 per cent respectively, in T-Mobile Netherlands to the Apax funds and Warburg Pincus, a private equity consortium. The parties have agreed to an enterprise value of €5.1 billion which implies an equity value of approximately €860 million (today approximately SEK 8.8 billion) for Tele2’s 25 per cent stake.

“We are very happy with the development of our strategic ownership in T-Mobile Netherlands during the last few years. I am proud of the achievements of our colleagues in the Netherlands and I am sure they can come even further together with Apax and Warburg Pincus. This successful sale will conclude Tele2’s international consolidation and we will now continue our strategy to focus on our core operations in Sweden and the Baltics, says Kjell Johnsen,” said President and CEO of Tele2.

Tele2 has provided the Dutch market with telecom services since 1997. In the beginning of 2019, Tele2 Netherlands was merged with T-Mobile Netherlands and the combined company has successfully developed from being the fourth operator in the market, into a leading mobile operator and a major provider of fixed connectivity.