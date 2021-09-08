Portugal: 4.3m pay-TV subs

Portugal had 4.3 million pay-TV subscribers at the end of the first half of 2021, or 3.5 per cent more than in the same period last year.

This accounts for a 94.2 per cent penetration rate for the service, up 5 per cent year-on-year, according to the Anacom, the Portuguese telecom sector regulator.

The major factor contributing to the growth was the rollout of FTTH/B, with the addition of 300,000 new subscribers (+14.8 per cent), reaching 2.3 million or 54.4 per cent of total pay-TV accesses. It was followed by cable TV (30.1 per cent), satellite TV – DTH (10 per cent) and ADSL (5.5 per cent).

At the end of June, Meo (Altice Portugal) was the provider with the highest number of subscribers (40.4 per cent of the total), followed by the NOS Group (38.2 per cent), Vodafone (17.8 per cent) and Nowo (3.4 per cent).

Vodafone and Meo saw the highest growth in subscribers compared to the same period of the previous year, up by 1.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.