Evergent partners with Astro

Evergent, the CRM specialist, has announced a partnership with Astro, the Malaysian content and entertainment company. Through the agreement, Astro will use Evergent’s customer management and monetisation tools to support registration and subscription management for its new streaming service, sooka. Offering both free ad-supported content and subscription services, sooka unites live international sports programming with popular Malaysian dramas and entertainment programmes.

“Astro’s mission is to provide Malaysians with entertaining and informative content, reaching as many customers as possible through the most popular platforms and devices. Through our partnership with Evergent, we are now able to offer multiple pricing options for our new sooka platform while also retaining the ability to unlock new business opportunities as we scale the service. As a result, our customers can choose the pricing model and payment methods that best match their needs, allowing Malaysians to enjoy premium content and live sports anytime, anywhere,” said Euan Smith, chief executive officer of TV and group chief operations officer at Astro.

“Through Evergent’s global partnerships, we are able to work together with the most innovative media and entertainment companies in each country or region. Astro is the market leader for Malaysian entertainment and a leader in Southeast Asia, and we are proud to help them further grow their business through the launch of sooka,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “Astro’s new flexible monetisation options, powered by Evergent’s industry-leading technology, will make premium content more accessible to millions of Malaysians.”