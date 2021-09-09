Forecast: APAC nears 700m SVoD subs by 2026

Asia Pacific will have 698 million SVoD subscriptions by 2026, up from 502 million at end-2021, according to the Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. China will provide 354 million SVoD subscriptions in 2026 – or half of the region’s total. India will reach 157 million.

“China will remain dominant, although its growth will slow,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “This is due to new online anti-fan regulations that limit game time for minors and force SVoD platforms to screen fewer reality shows. This will dampen interest in SVoD.”

Disney+ overtook Netflix in subscriber terms in 2020 – almost entirely as a result of its success in India. Disney+ will reach 121 million subscribers by 2026; double its 2021 total.