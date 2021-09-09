SpaceX seeking more acquisitions?

Bret Johnsen, SpaceX’s CFO & President of Strategic Acquisitions, told delegates to Satellite 2021 in Washington DC that they could still be looking at acquisition possibilities.

SpaceX is in the process of buying Swarm Technologies, which makes small ‘cube’ and other similar-sized satellites specialising in Internet of Things services. SpaceX started the process back in July.

Johnsen explained that SpaceX had identified a company that had some intellectual property that it found interesting and a fantastic team that it could leverage. “It felt like the right opportunity,” he said.

But Johnsen also told delegates that while SpaceX had not been very acquisitive in the past, “if there was something that met the right requirements, I think it’s something we would look at.”