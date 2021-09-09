Study: AVoD increasingly popular

More than half (50.6 per cent) of US consumers prefer using ad-supported video (AVoD) services to reduce or eliminate subscription fees, according to new research from multichannel streaming specialist Future Today, and Variety’s Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP+). Similarly, viewers find the ads shown while streaming are considerably more relevant to their interests compared to those shown on traditional cable or broadcast television.

These findings and insights come from the recent Future Today x Variety Intelligence Platform Streaming Study, which took an in-depth look at the latest TV viewing behaviour and streaming preferences, polling US consumers to identify the emerging trends shaping OTT, advertising, and the broader TV industry.

“Consumer viewing preferences continue to evolve,” notes Vikrant Mathur, CEO and Co-Founder of Future Today. “Streaming has become the de facto source for watching TV shows and movies, but not all services, platforms and models will thrive in this shifting media landscape. Despite some pundits’ expectations, we’re seeing AVoD adoption flourish, and expect this trend will continue to grow for years to come. Our research solidifies that with the right viewing experience, the ad-supported streaming model is ideal for content owners, brands and, most importantly, audiences.”

“The world of free streaming is in a state of metamorphosis,” added Gavin Bridge, Senior Media Analyst, Variety Intelligence Platform. “FAST in particular is very distinct from its first era, but as the findings from the Streaming Study show, the change is not complete. Future trends to note will be the involvement of more big media brands as FAST becomes a new distribution strategy for getting content in front of viewers.”

The study also found that consumers are tired of paying for too many subscriptions. More than a third (35.5 per cent) plan to decrease their number of subscriptions in the next six to 12 months. On average less than 15 per cent of consumers have stopped using a streaming service within the past year.