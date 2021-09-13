New Chinese satellite supports 4K and 8K

A Chinese broadcasting satellite was launched on September 9th and is ready for 4K and 8K transmissions.

The satellite (Zhongxing-9B) was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on a Long March-3B rocket on its 388th mission.

The craft is designed to operate for at least 15 years and will be operated by the China Satellite Communications.

The satellite is equipped with transponders which can handle 4K and 8K transmissions and in readiness for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.