CSG enhances ZEE5’s entertainment experiences

Customer engagement solutions specialist CSG has reinforced its relationship with Indian OTT streaming service platforms ZEE5.

Using CSG’s customer data platform, ZEE5 integrates its customer data with a single, unified platform that takes a data-driven approach to create what CSG describes as exceptional customer experiences.

Easier and faster access to customer data worldwide generates comprehensive information mapping that provides ZEE5 with insights into customers’ content preferences. This in turn drives content decisions for ZEE5’s streaming service to build greater customer loyalty and increase new customer acquisition.

“The Indian OTT market is evolving into a multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry, with a growing appetite for the experiences OTT platforms offer,” notes Ian Watterson, head of CSG’s Asia-Pacific business. “ZEE5 has over one million content options in more than 12 languages, making it a complex data landscape when it comes to volume, velocity and variety. CSG helps ZEE5 harness its customer data to form the backbone of their downstream customer analysis, allowing them to offer better content and provide recommendations suited to the individual user’s interests. It is a privilege to work with ZEE5 and enable their business to thrive and grow as they bring innovative entertainment to life for their customers.”

CSG’s unified platform enables ZEE5 to leverage a 360-degree view of its 72.6 million active users to perform personalisation at scale while delivering dynamic, cross-channel entertainment. The platform integrates first-, second- and third-party data, empowering ZEE5 to enrich its customer information and drive content-related decisions that create innovative streaming services. These insights lead ZEE5 to better customer engagement and retention metrics while uncovering opportunities to grow revenue.

“Access to synchronised, intelligent data is critical for ZEE5 to accelerate testing customer outreach strategies and optimize customer engagement,” said a ZEE5 spokesperson. “Working with CSG not only helps us convert complexity into customer-centric actions but positions us to lead in delivering personalised cross-channel streaming experiences across the fast-paced and ever-evolving Indian OTT market. With CSG’s agile data ecosystem, we can delight our customers and anticipate their content choices in a much sharper manner.”