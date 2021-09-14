Spain: Secuoya latest DTT licence up for sale

The Spanish DTT market is facing turmoil with three DTT licences up for sale. Media group Secuoya is negotiating the sale of its DTT licence, currently occupied by Ten TV channel, for €25 million, according to El Español.

The move follows Unidad Editorial’s decision to sell its two DTT licences for €50 million, currently occupied by Gol TV and Discovery’s DMax, which are paying a rent of around €7 million.

The sales are subject to government approval.

Meanwhile, there are two new DTT channels, La Séptima and another one promoted by entrepreneur Marcial Cucurell, expecting to acquire a DTT licences to cover the whole country.

The DTT licences were awarded in 2015 but the successful bidders have thus far failed to make them profitable.