News UK to launch talkTV

Rupert Murdoch’s News UK is to launch a new channel, talkTV, in early 2022.

The channel will be streamed live and made widely available on all platforms including linear TV and OTT with content available across social media as well as News UK’s own inventory of websites and apps. According to News UK, everyone in the UK will be able to access the channel, live or on-demand, either on their television or on any personal device.

talkTV will offer a mix of programming from News UK’s stable of brands. There will be hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries.



New format shows will be introduced using talent from News’ own brands – talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio, Times Radio, The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times.

News UK says it will hire some “exceptional” new talent to join a schedule of prime time programming for the evenings.

“We are committed to providing choice for television and streaming viewers and bringing the best of our journalism to the screen,” stated Rebekah Brooks, Chief Executive of News UK. “Taking advantage of modern technology, we can produce high quality shows at low cost.”

“talkTV will provide a rich mix of entertaining and informative shows that no other service provides,” added Scott Taunton, CEO of News UK Broadcasting. “News UK’s brands already engage millions of people through print, digital and audio and we are using those brands to create video programming. We have some of media’s biggest names on our radio stations and in our newspapers, as well as some of the most articulate thought-leaders who reflect many different viewpoints. Some of the most talented people in news, sports and entertainment journalism will be taking part as contributors or creating original content for talkTV.”

News UK has invested in new TV studios in its HQ in the News Building in London Bridge. Taunton recently expanded his remit beyond radio and audio and was appointed CEO, News UK Broadcasting and is leading the talkTV launch.

talkRADIO TV has soft launched on connected TV platforms and is streamed live through the talkRADIO TV app. It is available on Samsung TV Plus, Apple TV, Rakuten, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, YouTube and on Amazon Fire TV.

There is a free talkRADIO TV app and a livestream on talkRADIO.tv. Its roster of presenters includes Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham, Trisha Goddard, Rob Rinder and Jeremy Kyle.

There will be further announcements as the plans evolve.

The proposed service looks set to benefit from the troubled launch and continued turmoil of GB News.