SpaceX’s Starlink to launch in Japan

Elon Musk’s broadband by satellite service Starlink will launch in Japan next year. Starlink has announced a partnership with Japan’s cellular operator KDDI to offer an urban mobile connectivity experience to its rural mobile customers from its 1200 remote cellular towers.

KDDI and SpaceX say they will offer Starlink services to clients living in mountainous regions and islands.

The pair have received experimental operating licences from Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs & Communications, states KDDI.

KDDI’s arch-rival SoftBank has already announced plans to be active in Japan with its OneWeb investment.