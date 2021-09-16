Spain: 7NN right-leaning news channel

From David Del Valle in Madrid
September 16, 2021
On the heels of La Séptima announcing its launch by year end, another TV news channel – 7NN – is set to go live on air in Spain coinciding with Hispanic Day – October 12th.

The DTT channel, led by Marcial Cuquerella, former director of Intereconomía, will air 24/7 news programming claiming to be the alternative (‘La Alternativa’) to existing TV channels. Javier Villamor, a journalist linked to the right extreme party Vox, will have a presenting role on the channel.

7NN will compete against La Séptima and existing nationwide TV channels.


