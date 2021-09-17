Etihad Airways selects Extreme E for IFE

Extreme E, the pioneering electric SUV racing series, has announced that its magazine programme – Climate Changers – has been selected by acclaimed airline, Etihad Airways, for its inflight entertainment (IFE) service, E-Box.

The airline’s E-Box service provides guests with hundreds of hours of on-demand video and audio content via touch screen technology. The wireless system allows passengers to stream premium TV programmes, movies, music and more straight to their phones, tablets or laptops while on-board.

The Extreme E shows offer behind-the-scenes access to the creation and progression of the motorsport series, the programmes take viewers on a journey all the way from the championship’s inception through to the race action, the people and brains behind it, as well the stories of climate change, science, exploration and passion surrounding the series.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “As one of the world’s youngest and most respected airlines, we are delighted that Etihad has chosen one of Extreme E’s magazine shows for its prestigious IFE package. Our sport for purpose championship has so many fascinating stories to tell – everything from the creation of the incredible ODYSSEY 21 race car to life on our ocean centrepiece, the St. Helena. These programmes add so much additional depth to the championship and extend the conversation outside of the racing itself and I’m confident this will entertain Etihad’s discerning traveller. Extreme E’s plethora of behind-the-scenes content which includes the fascinating people, the technology, the science and the legacy initiatives, all make for compelling viewing not only for lovers of motorsport but for anyone with a sense of adventure and care for the environment.”