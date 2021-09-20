MPs to question BBC senior leaders

The UK’s House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is to question the BBC’s senior leaders in its regular scrutiny of the work of the corporation.

Director-General Tim Davie, Chair Richard Sharp and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Tavaziva are expected to consider the Director-General’s progress on his initial priorities a year into the role, the level of licence fee evasion, the on-air talent pay bill, and senior editorial appointments.

On the agenda is the BBC’s recently published annual report which revealed that, despite a number of stars accepting ‘significant reductions’ in their salaries, top earners were still making in excess of £1 million annually.

MPs are also likely to examine the BBC’s work to close pay disparities based on gender, sexual identity, disability, and race, and the steps the corporation is taking on sustainability.

The hearing is set for September 21st.