Pre Telecom launches Pure TV

In a first of its kind move in the Irish ISP market, Irish multiplay telco Pure Telecom is launching TV services, aiming to improve its reach, ARPU and customer tenure through aggressively-positioned Fibre and TV bundles.

TV-as-a-Service provider Netgem TV will be powering Pure TV, which will leverage Netgem’s smart solutions for ISPs. Netgem partners with ISPs to add affordable TV service to their broadband packages, allowing them to compete effectively against established names in the market. Not only does it boost customer satisfaction and stickiness, it also opens up new revenue streams for ISPs and most importantly helps capture a bigger part of broadband switchers in the market, looking for better value bundles.

Pure Telecom focuses on achieving high quality customer service at a reasonable price. Pure Telecom is the first Irish ISP to make use of the co-branded TV foundation created by Netgem and implemented successfully in the UK with Origin TV and Community Fibre TV in London.

The new TV service will include:

• A fluid combination of free to air content (Saorview channels through aerial) and internet channels

• Thousands of hours of extra inclusive demand content such as All 4 and YouTube 4K as well as movie specialists Filmzie

• 80 extra channels free to air including 20 sports channels available at home and on-the-go

• Choice and freedom for users to rent the latest movies on Rakuten TV, watch box sets, or purchase more in 4K on Prime Video

• Unlimited mobile TV at no extra charge and HD at no extra charge

• A powerful universal Search across all live and On-demand TV content

These will be available through Netgem’s HD and 4K TV boxes.

“Irish consumers will be able to take full advantage of a wide array of entertainment by bringing together connectivity from Pure Telecom with a high-quality TV service we have powered for Irish ISPs,” explained Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, Netgem. “The service combines traditional live TV with easily accessible streaming TV shows and films across numerous on-demand platforms, keeping the whole family entertained on faster broadband and at an affordable price.”

“Our partnership with Netgem has proven to be very successful, so we are delighted to be launching Pure TV in collaboration with Netgem,” added Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom. “Being able to utilise Netgem’s 4K set-top box will ensure that the Irish public have access to the most popular TV shows and films that Pure TV has to offer.”