Disney+ Day: APAC expansion and streaming premieres

On November 12th, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration to mark the second anniversary of the SVoD service.

Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service’s brands (Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets) along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come.

Additionally, the service will continue to engage new audiences around the world, as Disney+ expands into new Asia-Pacific markets on the same day.

In honour of the second anniversary of Disney+, subscribers will have access to promotions and experiences across the Company. Disney Parks and Resorts around the world and Disney Cruise Line will roll out the blue carpet for Disney+ fans with some surprise moments including photo opportunities, character moments and more; and popular network shows and syndicated series will join in the celebration along with talent and series.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”



Disney+ Day Content Premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic

Disney+ Day will feature content premieres from all of the marquee brands on service, including:

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

The Disney family-friendly adventure film Jungle Cruise, available to all subscribers

The new Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise

An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents, which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can

An animated short film Ciao Alberto from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s animated hit breakout film Luca

A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands

The first five episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic

A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future

Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, which will be released in international markets as part of the Star general entertainment content offering

Subscribers to the service will be presented with an inaugural Disney+ Day fan celebration on Disney+, which will include breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars.

Global Launches in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong

In honour of Disney+ Day, Disney+ will make its debut in South Korea and Taiwan on November 12th, and in Hong Kong on November 16th.

More content premieres, consumer offers, and news will be announced leading up to Disney+ Day.