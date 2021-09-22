Report: Word of mouth top source for finding VoD content

Conviva, the intelligence cloud for streaming media, has released its State of Streaming: Content Discovery report for 2021, revealing how consumers find new streaming content to watch. The report showed content streamed for the first time was discovered in four ways: word of mouth (59 per cent), advertising (52 per cent), social media (49 per cent) and streaming service recommendations (43 per cent).
“Given the incredible amount of streaming content available today, connecting viewers with content that not only piques their interest, but also resonates enough to keep them coming back for more is a significant challenge for publishers looking to identify and engage new audiences,” said Keith Zubchevich, CEO, Conviva. “By leveraging advertising, recommendations and social media to curate and promote their offerings, publishers can expose viewers to new, quality content while simultaneously increasing their reach and brand loyalty.”
Social media is vital to new content discovery
The report illustrates a direct correlation between high social media usage and high streaming video consumption, showing social platforms are key to new content discovery. The average number of social media platforms used by a typical consumer is 3.4 while this number jumps to 3.9 for heavy streamers (and plummets to 2.3 for non-streamers). What’s more, high social media users are more than twice as likely to spend more than eight hours per day streaming.
The report also found:
The report further broke down word of mouth, the top overall source for streaming discovery, to reveal significant social media influence including friends talking about content on social media (20 per cent), recommendations by a friend on social media (18 per cent) and recommendations by a celebrity or influencer on social media (11 per cent). In person word of mouth, including friend or family recommendations (34 per cent) and friends talking about content in person (27 per cent), was important also.
Publishers must maintain an advertising mix to maximize content exposure
Advertising also plays a key role in the discovery process and data revealed the advertising mix must be adjusted to maximise streaming engagement as evidenced by:
Publisher recommendations resonate
Conviva’s data shows streaming viewers today like to browse and discover new content via curated recommendations publishers suggest for them, with 43 per cent of streamers discovering content through recommendations from their streaming services.
Additionally, 41 per cent of all streaming viewers frequently watch what is recommended to them when they start up their selected streaming service and 47 per cent agree that recommendations by streaming services are usually very good.
