Cisco Investments boost for Qwilt CDN provision

Edge cloud platform and open caching software and cloud solutions specialist Qwilt has confirmed a new round of funding from Cisco Investments. Qwilt will use the funds to accelerate its service provider edge cloud ambitions to build one of the world’s largest high-performing Content Delivery Networks (CDN) with global service providers.

“This investment signals an inflection point for Qwilt and Cisco to expand upon our shared vision to help service providers use edge computing to deliver digital content experiences from their own networks,” said Alon Maor, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder, Qwilt. “We are ready to accelerate our efforts by hiring new talent, elevating our marketing efforts and putting R&D into action for mass-scale growth.”

“Streaming is a primary focus for most service providers today to drive revenue,” added Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. “Cisco’s investment in Qwilt demonstrates our commitment to helping customers monetise their edge cloud infrastructure with a solution that improves the quality of service and reliability. We are seeing great momentum with customers around the world who believe in the powerful combination of Qwilt and Cisco to take them to the next level with an innovative content delivery platform for streaming and on-demand services, new applications and more.”

Qwilt and Cisco’s CDN solution features an edge architecture, based on Open Caching from the Streaming Video Alliance, and a partnership-based business model in which service providers are part of the content delivery value chain. This new method for content delivery is enabled by Qwilt’s CDN platform, coupled with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure to deliver the solution as-a-service.