OneWeb wraps TrustComm acquisition

Broadband-by-satellite operator OneWeb has completed its purchase of Texas-based TrustComm.

TrustComm provides managed satellite services to commercial and government entities. Under its new ownership the company will now be known as OneWeb Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OneWeb.

Under the terms of a Proxy Agreement with the US Government, OneWeb Technologies will be tasked with providing governments of the ‘Five Eyes’ alliance (US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand); NATO; the UN and other strategic partners with global, next-generation, satellite connectivity. Led by former TrustComm CEO Bob Roe, OneWeb Technologies will be “focused on meeting the complex needs of government customers” according to a press statement.

High-throughput, low-latency communications capacity in underserved and denied environments has long been an issue for the military and others, and OneWeb’s network is poised to address those challenges with security at the heart of its end-to-end managed services offerings.

“We look forward to taking our relationship with government customers as a trusted partner and operator of secure, resilient satellite communications to a new level,” said Roe. “By joining OneWeb, OneWeb Technologies is positioned to serve clients, existing and new, who are seeking faster network speeds, lower latency, more compact multi-orbit user terminals and built-in network management tools with security at all levels of the architecture.”

Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb, added: “Closing this deal represents an incredible opportunity for OneWeb to take the security first, high-performance, low-latency service we will deliver to the enterprise and make it available to meet government users’ needs. We are thrilled to welcome OneWeb Technologies to the family – an organization with a proven track record of serving complex, integrated user requirements of government users. We look forward to making OneWeb’s network available as a vital tool to help advance government priorities.”

OneWeb also announced it is working with Denmark’s antenna specialists QuadSat to conbduct validation of its ground segment antennas. In an initial stage, QuadSAT has carried out an antenna validation campaign at the Telespazio teleport in Scanzano, Italy.