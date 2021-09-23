Programmatic audio solution from Tremor Video

Programmatic video platform Tremor Video, has unveiled a new programmatic audio solution for advertisers designed to expand seamlessly their digital strategies beyond – or in concert with – video and Connected TV (CTV). The offering is powered by Tremor’s premium supply arrangements, which include AdsWizz and UNIFD.LA.

“With audio content continuing to grow and gain in popularity among consumers, advertisers should be exploring ways to expand their audience reach strategies beyond CTV and all-screen video,” notes Amy Guenel, Vice President of Product Marketing, Tremor Video. “With our new programmatic audio solution, advertisers gain the tools they need to seamlessly integrate audio into their broader digital media mix.”

According to Tremor Video, in today’s highly-mobile and connected consumer environment, advertisers are increasingly investing in digital audio as US consumers spend more time engaging with digital audio content – streaming radio, music and podcasts, opening the door for new programmatic audio advertising opportunities as the ability to reach consumers in distraction-free environments becomes more valuable for brands.

It suggests that advertisers who leverage its programmatic audio solution can customise messages in premium content environments with engaged consumers, gaining an additional touchpoint to add to their customers’ journey. Key benefits of the solution include:

EXTENDED REACH & FREQUENCY: Pair programmatic audio with video to boost reach and frequency for campaigns

UNIFIED CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT: Reach audio listeners at scale in premium publisher environments by buying, managing and measuring audio campaigns from a centralised platform, allowing for a holistic view of how audio fits into cross-channel campaigns

ACCESS TO PREMIUM AUDIO CONTENT: Deliver brand messages to engaged listeners within premium music and podcast environments

LEVERAGE AUDIENCE EXTENSION: Activate advanced audio targeting to reach customers whenever and wherever they are listening, by leveraging data such as feed type, geography, behavioural, demographics, operating system, device type, contextual, browser, daypart and even TV viewership via Tremor Video's TV Intelligence solution

OPTIMISE WITH AUDIO REPORTING & ANALYTICS: Track the effectiveness and holistic performance across channels with added visibility into audio-specific metrics like audio impressions, listens and audio quartiles to gauge how long customers are listening to an audio ad

The integration with AdsWizz connects buyers to the AdsWizz Marketplace or directly to publishers through PMPs (private marketplaces). AdsWizz gives advertisers access to over 200 million monthly uniques3 spanning across podcast and digital radio.

“We’re excited to work with Tremor Video to further diversify programmatic demand for our publishers and help advertisers expand their reach through audio,” declared Anne Frisbie, SVP of Global Supply & Partnerships, AdsWizz. “We have built the largest marketplace for premium audio, and through this integration, we are connecting more advertisers to that inventory and helping to fulfil the rapidly growing demand for this booming medium.”