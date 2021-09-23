Spain: FTTH surpasses 12.2m homes

From David Del Valle in Madrid
September 23, 2021
FTTH continues its growth with 73,150 lines more to reach over 12.2 million at the end of July, according to the CNMC – some 1.3 million more than the same month last year.

In contrast, HFC lost 32,941 lines and ADSL 39,370 in a month, 700,000 in a year.

The three largest operators -Telefónica, Vodafone and Orange – take 80 per cent of the FTTH market.

In fixed broadband, there are 15.94 million connections, up 3 per cent versus the same period last year.


