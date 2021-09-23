Spain: FTTH surpasses 12.2m homes

FTTH continues its growth with 73,150 lines more to reach over 12.2 million at the end of July, according to the CNMC – some 1.3 million more than the same month last year.

In contrast, HFC lost 32,941 lines and ADSL 39,370 in a month, 700,000 in a year.

The three largest operators -Telefónica, Vodafone and Orange – take 80 per cent of the FTTH market.

In fixed broadband, there are 15.94 million connections, up 3 per cent versus the same period last year.