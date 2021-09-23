Stankey unhappy with AT&T brand image

By Chris Forrester
September 23, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

AT&T’s CEO John Stankey, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, confessed he was not happy with neither the AT&T brand image or its key channels.

“Frankly, I’m not satisfied with where the AT&T brand stands right now,” Stankey said. “I’m not sure the [AT&T] brand is positioned well for the next 10 years.”

Stankey’s team have a full agenda at the moment as it brings in a new partner to its DirecTV operation and the merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery.

CNBC reminded viewers, in a report on AT&T, that despite investing more than $160 billion (including debt) the fact is that AT&T’s share value has crashed some 25 per cent over the past five years.

“[AT&T] is a highly recognised brand, but we’ve got to take it to a new place.” Stankey told the conference.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Stankey named AT&T CEO
  2. Stankey: “Tenet won’t premiere on HBO Max”
  3. Study: TV best medium for brand image
  4. AT&T names Stankey President & COO
  5. Discovery launching TLC in Turkey

You must be logged in to post a comment Login