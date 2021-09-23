XITE launches on Cox’s Contour service

International music video service XITE has announced it is available on Cox Communications’ Contour services.

Contour customers in the US can now stream XITE’s full catalogue of music videos from today’s most popular artists across all major and top independent labels. Viewers can also tune in to almost 100 curated channels, like and skip videos, and create their own stations based on different genres, decades, and visual styles through XITE’s signature Mixer feature.

Cees Honig, Co-CEO of XITE, said, “XITE believes that we see music, and that viewers want an individually unique way to experience the amazing visuals that give life to their favorite songs. We’re excited to launch this interactive experience on Cox Contour and give their customers the ultimate way to enjoy music videos.”